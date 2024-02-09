El Nino waning, La Nina to develop in second half of 2024

The La Nina weather pattern characterised by unusually cold temperatures in the Pacific Ocean could emerge in the second half of 2024, following a strong El Ninoyear, a US government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The pattern typically brings higher precipitation to Australia, Southeast Asia and India and drier weather to grain and oilseed producing regions of the Americas.

"Even though forecasts made through the spring season tend to be less reliable, there is a historical tendency for La Nina to follow strong El Nino events," the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said.

The current El Nino weather pattern, which caused hot and dry weather in Asia and heavier than usual rains in parts of the Americas, is likely to give way to the neutral conditions during April-June 2024, the CPC said.

CPC said in its monthly forecast there is a 55% chance that La Niña conditions develop between June and August.