Covered in unhealthy dust and smoke, Dhaka sees air pollution worsen in winter

Environmentalists say that measures taken to prevent air pollution in Dhaka are insufficient to reduce pollution.

They believe It is not just the environment ministry’s job to take these measures effectively, but coordinated initiative of all the ministries is needed.

‘HARD TO BREATHE’

Heavy construction work in parts of the capital and some nearby areas, including those from Joydebpur to Tongi in Gazipur, is seen as a major contributor to Dhaka’s air pollution.

The ongoing construction of a bridge in Gabtoli, a major transport hub at one of the two north ends of the city, keeps the air of the area filled with dust as vehicles use the entrance to the capital all the time.

On Wednesday, many of the pedestrians had facemasks. Others were using handkerchiefs or bare hands to cover their mouth and nose.

"It's hard to breathe here. Dust flies all day. We’ve seen the authorities spraying water occasionally. The water dries up immediately afterwards. The dust flies again," said truck driver Md Sekander.

Construction worker Sagar Ali wore a long-sleeved shirt, a cap and a covering on his face at the site of the bridge being built by a company named National Development Engineering.

“I have to cover myself fully because of the dust. Otherwise I won’t be able to survive so much dust," he said.

As the bdnews24.com correspondent took some photos of the site, some workers started sprinkling water.

One of them, Ibrahim Howladar, said they spray water two to three times a day.

“The city corporation is also supposed to spray water. But they don't."

With work on the unfinished sections of the metro rail and the elevated expressway ongoing in full swing, Kamalapur, Shahjahanpur and Khilgaon are also experiencing heavy dust in the air.

“Water is sprayed, but it dries and dust flies again. We are very upset with this dust blowing," said Chandan Mondal, a resident of Khilgaon.

In the Titipara neighbourhood of Kamalapur, passengers are avoiding rickshaws because of the dust, claimed Quddus Mia, a rickshaw-puller. “I am in great danger,” he said.