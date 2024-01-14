Covered in unhealthy dust and smoke, Dhaka sees air pollution worsen in winter

The air quality sometimes improves to an acceptable level during summer or monsoon rains in Dhaka, but when winter arrives, the city of noise and pollution rises to the top of the list of metropolises with the most polluted air.
Construction work going on throughout the year, trucks carrying sand without any cover, brick kilns on the outskirts of the city, dark smoke from unfit vehicles, and unaware or negligent citizens burning garbage, mostly plastics, are a few among many factors that are holding the city back from reviving its air.
Doctors recommend wearing facemasks outdoors to avoid air pollution, which is causing respiratory problems to the city dwellers.
According to IQAir, an international air quality technology company, Dhaka's air has been unhealthy since Dec 9.
At 7:30pm on Wednesday, Dhaka’s air quality or AQI was 305, which is 'hazardous'. At that time, Dhaka was the third most polluted city in the world.
Then, at 10am on Thursday, Dhaka was at the top among the top 10 cities in the world in terms of air pollution. The AQI at that time was 251, which is considered 'very unhealthy'. In second position was Kolkata, capital of neighbouring West Bengal state of India, with the AQI at 245; After that, Delhi was at the third position with an AQI of 235.
- Air quality depends on the amount of suspended fine dust (particulate matter or PM-10) and ultrafine dust (PM2.5), measured in units of micrograms per cubic metre (parts per million-ppm).
- Air quality index or AQI is created by considering air pollution caused by sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and ground level ozone in addition to PM 2.5, PM 10 to understand the level of pollution.
- An air quality index of 51 to 100 is considered 'moderate' or 'acceptable'. A score of 101 to 150 is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'. A score of 151 to 200 is 'unhealthy' air. A score of 201 to 300 is considered 'very unhealthy' air. A score of 301 and above is considered 'hazardous' or 'risky'.
Environmentalists say that measures taken to prevent air pollution in Dhaka are insufficient to reduce pollution.
They believe It is not just the environment ministry’s job to take these measures effectively, but coordinated initiative of all the ministries is needed.
‘HARD TO BREATHE’
Heavy construction work in parts of the capital and some nearby areas, including those from Joydebpur to Tongi in Gazipur, is seen as a major contributor to Dhaka’s air pollution.
The ongoing construction of a bridge in Gabtoli, a major transport hub at one of the two north ends of the city, keeps the air of the area filled with dust as vehicles use the entrance to the capital all the time.
On Wednesday, many of the pedestrians had facemasks. Others were using handkerchiefs or bare hands to cover their mouth and nose.
"It's hard to breathe here. Dust flies all day. We’ve seen the authorities spraying water occasionally. The water dries up immediately afterwards. The dust flies again," said truck driver Md Sekander.
Construction worker Sagar Ali wore a long-sleeved shirt, a cap and a covering on his face at the site of the bridge being built by a company named National Development Engineering.
“I have to cover myself fully because of the dust. Otherwise I won’t be able to survive so much dust," he said.
As the bdnews24.com correspondent took some photos of the site, some workers started sprinkling water.
One of them, Ibrahim Howladar, said they spray water two to three times a day.
“The city corporation is also supposed to spray water. But they don't."
With work on the unfinished sections of the metro rail and the elevated expressway ongoing in full swing, Kamalapur, Shahjahanpur and Khilgaon are also experiencing heavy dust in the air.
“Water is sprayed, but it dries and dust flies again. We are very upset with this dust blowing," said Chandan Mondal, a resident of Khilgaon.
In the Titipara neighbourhood of Kamalapur, passengers are avoiding rickshaws because of the dust, claimed Quddus Mia, a rickshaw-puller. “I am in great danger,” he said.
Trucks carrying sand at night are also one of the causes of air pollution in Dhaka. Every day hundreds of trucks bring sand from outside Dhaka through Gabtali, Mohammadpur, Tongi, Jatrabari and Jurain.
The sand spreads throughout the city as the truckers do not use covers, carry the sand beyond capacity and leave a trail on the way with the sand falling from the ageing vehicles.
Shamimul Hasan, a truck driver, said they keep covers for sand, but the workers do not use them.
Most of the buses in Dhaka are rusty and emit black smoke.
“The bus is old. Since the engine has not been repaired for a long time, it sometimes emits smoke,” said Sumon Patwari, driver of Tentulia Paribahan in Mirpur-10 roundabout.
A vehicle does not emit smoke if the engine is repaired and the engine oil or lubricant is changed regularly, according to hom.
“But many owners make mistakes. That's why the smoke comes out."
Afroja Mim, a resident of Agargaon, told bdnews24.com how helpless she feels when she faces the smoke from the vehicles while travelling.
“Although I always wear a mask, the smoke affects my breathing.”
Dr Kazi Saifuddin Bennoor, a pulmonologist and joint secretary general of Bangladesh Lung Foundation, advised people to wear a mask to avoid respiratory problems.
"When people go out, they must wear a mask. Special attention should be paid to those with asthma, and other long-term respiratory diseases in particular.”
‘NEGLIGENCE’
Environmentalists and experts blame negligence of the authorities for the failure to prevent air pollution in Dhaka.
Professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumdar, the founding director of the Atmospheric Pollution Study Centre of Stamford University, said brick kilns, unfit vehicles, non-compliance of construction rules, and burning of waste are causing air pollution in Dhaka.
There are separate agencies to monitor these but they are not performing their duties properly, he said.
"For example, if a ministry only thinks that project implementation is their job, then air pollution will not reduce. But if they also think about the construction regulations and environmental issues, air pollution will be reduced.”
The two city corporations of Dhaka have also announced some steps to prevent air pollution in Dhaka.
Water is sprinkled daily in Jatrabari, Dolaipar, Postgola Bridge, Basabo, Kamalapur, Rajarbagh, Gulistan, Bangabandhu Avenue, Motijheel, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Mugdapara, Khilgaon, Dhanmondi, New Market, Moghbazar, Bailey Road and Dhaka University area, Dhaka South ity Corporation claimed.
Abu Nasser, a spokesman for the city corporation, said they use nine water bowsers to sprinkle water. Three road sweepers are also used on the flyovers. All these vehicles operate in two shifts.
Md Moqbul Hossain, the spokesman for Dhaka North City Corporation, said they use 10 vehicles to sprinkle water.
The city corporation also acts against builders who do not cover their construction sites, he said.