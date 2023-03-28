Air pollution causes 20% of premature deaths in Bangladesh, says World Bank study

Air pollution is responsible for about 20 percent of the total premature deaths in Bangladesh and Dhaka is one of the world’s 10 worst cities in terms of air pollution, a World Bank report says.

However, cost-effective solutions to achieve clean air in South Asia exist, but it will require countries to coordinate policies and investments, the World Bank said in a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The study, titled ‘Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia’, says concentrations of fine particulate matter such as soot and small dust (PM2.5) in some of the region’s most densely populated and poor areas are up to 20 times higher than the WHO standard (5 µg/mᶾ).

South Asia sees an estimated 2 million premature deaths each year and significant economic losses due to this issue, the World Bank said.

Such extreme air pollution can cause stunting and reduced cognitive development in children and other health issues such as respiratory disease and chronic conditions, the study said. In totality it drives up the cost of healthcare, reduces productivity, and leads to more lost working days.