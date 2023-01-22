Dhaka tops the bad air quality index once again

Residents of Dhaka have been experiencing a much poorer quality of air in the capital since the onset of winter after a favourable autumn.

The drastic drop in air quality is evident in the latest data published by the Air Quality Index, or AQI, on Sunday. Dhaka once again topped the list of cities with the worst air quality, surpassing China’s Shenyang and Chengdu, Vietnam’s Hanoi and India’s Kolkata.

The air pollution score was 271, which is described as 'very unhealthy'.