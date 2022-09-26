More than 20 countries agree to boost low-emission hydrogen output by 2030

More than 20 countries, led by Japan, have agreed to boost output of low-emission hydrogen to at least 90 million tonnes a year by 2030 from 1 million tonnes now, the Japanese industry ministry said on Monday.

The agreement between countries including the United States, Australia and Germany came at the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo.

Many countries, including resource-poor Japan, are facing a historic energy security risk following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with the threat of gas supply disruptions at a time when global supply is tight and spot prices are sky-high.