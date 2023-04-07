Climate change activists glue themselves to road to Alpine tunnel

Climate change activists brought holiday traffic to a halt in Switzerland on Friday when they blocked the main route beneath the Alps to demand urgent action against global warming.

Protesters from the group Renovate Switzerland glued themselves to the motorway surface around the northern entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel, the group said.

The 17 km (10 mile) tunnel is one of the main routes connecting northern Switzerland to Italy, and is a bottleneck for travellers heading from northern Europe southwards.

Police were called to the scene and eventually removed the seven protesters, who held a banner saying "renovate", after their action began just after 10 am.