    বাংলা

    Climate change activists glue themselves to road to Alpine tunnel

    The protesters brought holiday traffic to a halt in Switzerland when they blocked the main route beneath the Alps to demand urgent action against global warming

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 11:21 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 11:21 AM

    Climate change activists brought holiday traffic to a halt in Switzerland on Friday when they blocked the main route beneath the Alps to demand urgent action against global warming.

    Protesters from the group Renovate Switzerland glued themselves to the motorway surface around the northern entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel, the group said.

    The 17 km (10 mile) tunnel is one of the main routes connecting northern Switzerland to Italy, and is a bottleneck for travellers heading from northern Europe southwards.

    Police were called to the scene and eventually removed the seven protesters, who held a banner saying "renovate", after their action began just after 10 am.

    "Renovate Switzerland is back on the streets," the group said via Twitter. "This is an appeal to our fellow citizens. Let's demand together that the Swiss government finally declares a climate emergency."

    The group said it wanted the government to take climate change seriously and renovate the country's buildings by 2035.

    Switzerland is warming at more than twice the global rate and its glaciers are melting fast.

    In response, the government wants to invest 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.54 billion) on renovating buildings, modernising the transport infrastructure and other measures to halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels.

    Karuna Babajee, a 19-year-old student, said she was scared to take part in the protest but felt compelled to act.

    "I'm doing it because I'm terrified and angry that my generation is being sentenced to death," she said.

    Police from the Swiss canton of Uri were called to the scene and removed the protesters after 30 minutes. The group, all aged between 19 and 60 were arrested.

    Police told Reuters the road had been cleared and traffic had now resumed under the tunnel after the protest, although there were tailbacks of 17 km.

    RELATED STORIES
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Mar 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030: minister
    Berlin seeks to revamp its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine following decades of neglect
    Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces of Germany Eva Hoegl attends a news conference to present the annual report 2021 in Berlin, Germany Mar 15, 2022.
    German military in worse shape than before Russia's invasion: official
    The military is suffering from a greater shortage of weapons and equipment
    Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland Mar 20, 2023.
    Bank shares rise after Credit Suisse rescue eases crisis
    In a package engineered by Swiss regulators, UBS Group AG will pay $3.2 billion for 167-year-old bank
    The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, Mar 20, 2023.
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Online banking has made it easier for customers to pull cash, and social media amplifies financial panic. Regulators and politicians ought to remember that eliminating predators brings new problems

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain