Canadian village razed by wildfire wrestles with climate-proofing its future

A year after a wildfire destroyed the western Canadian village of Lytton, residents, municipal leaders, and the British Columbia government are grappling with the slow and costly reality of future-proofing a community against climate change.

The remote village sits at the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers in the high, dry mountains of interior BC, making it a bullseye for fires and landslides. In June 2021, 90% of Lytton's structures burned down, a day after the village recorded Canada's hottest-ever temperature.

Now officials have a unique opportunity to rebuild an entire community from scratch using fire-safe materials and energy-efficient building standards.

But long-term disaster mitigation plans and net-zero ambitions are running up against the realities of human impatience and reimbursement limits from insurers. Burned-out residents, many still living in temporary accommodation, want to rebuild homes and get on with their lives.

"There's a distinct difference between what would be ideal and what's realistic," said Tricia Thorpe, 61, who lost her home in the fire.

"I don't think anybody has a problem with building fire-smart, but they're trying to build a model village. They're talking about solar (panel) sidewalks."