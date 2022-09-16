Sinking villages look to nature to help Indonesia restore mangroves

In a coastal community on Indonesia's Java island, villagers must constantly take soil and stones to local graveyards to secure the resting places of their dead friends and relatives - fearful that frequent flooding will sweep away the deceased.

Like other flood-prone villages in the northern Demak regency, Timbulsloko's problems are threefold - with over-extraction of groundwater causing sinking, aquaculture contributing to some of the worst coastal erosion across the archipelago, and sea levels rising due to climate change.

The more than 3,000 people in Timbulsloko, who refuse to abandon their homes, often pay for trucks to transport dirt and rocks from nearby mountainous areas in order to protect graves, and to elevate their houses above the rising waters.

"Since 2008, there is more flooding because of coastal erosion," said fisherman Suratno, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, sitting on the floor of his one-storey house, where the front door was blocked by ankle-deep flood waters.

"Every day there is flooding - the morning, afternoon or at night," the 51-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation last month.

Located along the Pacific Rim of Fire, Indonesia is made up of more than 17,000 islands, and faces many natural threats - ranging from earthquakes and tsunamis to volcanic eruptions.

And the effects of climate change, such as worsening floods, present ever-greater risks to the Southeast Asian nation.

In a bid to protect Timbulsloko, Suratno and other locals took part in a pilot project that sought to reintroduce previously removed mangroves in several villages to rejuvenate and protect at-risk fishing communities and their livelihoods.