India approves new emissions targets to tackle climate change

On Wednesday, the Indian federal cabinet approved the country's new national emissions pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced these goals last year at UN climate talks in Glasgow, but they had not been formalised.

India's new NDC will commit the country to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% from its 2005 level in the next 7 years - a 10% increase over its previous 2016 pledge.

India will also aim to meet half of its energy demands from renewable sources, such as solar and wind, by 2030. This, too, is a boost over its previous target of 40%, which the government said it had achieved in December 2021.