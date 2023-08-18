Climate haven no more? Floods and fires hit farmers in east Canada

FROM FIRE AND DROUGHT TO RAIN

When Roy moved to Nova Scotia in 2020, he was enthused about growing crops like saffron and tea - rarities for the region but ones that seemed feasible due to the province's general climate.

"We were gambling on the shoreline of this location as being, in 10 years, more hospitable for crops that technically haven't been able to have been grown here," Roy said.

Yet the cold spell contributed to a reduction in pollinators like bees at his farm, Roy said, before the fire forced him to evacuate for more than a week and meant that some of his planting schedule and income were set back by two months or so.

Similar to Roy, farmers Sarah Kistner and her husband Carl also moved to Nova Scotia a few years ago for climate reasons.

The couple had been frustrated by wildfires in the western province of British Columbia disrupting their farm there, and hoped for better conditions on the other side of the country.

Yet Kistner - who with her husband runs Stone Meadow Gardens, a flower farm in western Nova Scotia - said this year's combination of humidity and rain in the region has been a challenge compared to last summer.

"We had the fire, and we were in a drought, and now it has not stopped raining. And so we're losing crops to fungal and bacterial diseases – they are literally drowning," she added.

Canada as a whole has already broken a wildfire record with more than 32 million acres burned so far this year, and the resulting smoke has affected air quality levels as far away as the southeastern United States and even parts of Europe.