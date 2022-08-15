    বাংলা

    14 institutions fined over Tk 5.6 million for polluting environment

    The mobile court of the Department of Environment also fines five other institutions in Dhaka Tk 30,000 due to their links to air pollution

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 August 2022, 09:06 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 09:06 AM

    The Department of Environment, or DoE, has fined 14 institutions and factories from seven districts more than Tk 5.6 million due to their links to environmental pollution.

    Of them, Paltan China Town in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan has been fined Tk 210,000, Aman Knittings Ltd in Savar Tk 53,760, Akij Bakers Ltd in Gazipur Tk 100,000, Amana Restaurant Tk 30,000 and Knitex Dresses Ltd Tk 337,920, environment department official Easmin Akter said in a press release on Sunday.

    The DoE also fined Karbel Chemical Industries in Manikganj Tk 209,600; Dyeing, Printing and Finishing Ltd in Narayanganj Tk 92,160; Silken Textile in Narsingdi Tk 209,280 and Lucky Dyeing and Printing Mills Ltd Tk 48,384, four institutions of Messr's Abdullah Tobacco Ltd in Rangpur Tk 120,000, Nasir Starch Oil and Animal Feed Industries Ltd Tk 42,000.

    Representatives of the owners of the 14 institutions and factories from seven districts, including Gazipur, were summoned to the DoE’s headquarters, where the penalties were announced in a hearing led by Mohammad Masud Hasan Patwary, director of the department’s Monitoring and Enforcement wing, the press release read. Meanwhile, the mobile court of the department fined five organisations in Dhaka’s Khilgaon area Tk 30,000 due to their links to air pollution.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rough sea, high tide make parts of Cox’s Bazar beach vulnerable
    Rough sea accelerates Cox’s Bazar beach erosion
    The government is considering a Tk 1.4 billion project to make a permanent protective dam to save the beach from erosion
    Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
    Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis: Space chief
    Successive heatwaves along with wildfires, shrinking rivers and rising land temperatures left no doubt about the toll of climate change, European Space Agency director says
    UK declares drought in parts of England amid heatwave
    UK declares drought in parts of England
    With this, water companies will step up efforts to manage the impact of dry weather on farmers and the environment
    New Zealand rescuers use buckets, towels to save stranded dolphins
    New Zealand rescuers use buckets, towels to save dolphins
    Two of the animals had died earlier and the rising tide allowed rescuers to refloat seven dolphins who then returned to sea

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher