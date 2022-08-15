14 institutions fined over Tk 5.6 million for polluting environment

The Department of Environment, or DoE, has fined 14 institutions and factories from seven districts more than Tk 5.6 million due to their links to environmental pollution.
Of them, Paltan China Town in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan has been fined Tk 210,000, Aman Knittings Ltd in Savar Tk 53,760, Akij Bakers Ltd in Gazipur Tk 100,000, Amana Restaurant Tk 30,000 and Knitex Dresses Ltd Tk 337,920, environment department official Easmin Akter said in a press release on Sunday.
The DoE also fined Karbel Chemical Industries in Manikganj Tk 209,600; Dyeing, Printing and Finishing Ltd in Narayanganj Tk 92,160; Silken Textile in Narsingdi Tk 209,280 and Lucky Dyeing and Printing Mills Ltd Tk 48,384, four institutions of Messr's Abdullah Tobacco Ltd in Rangpur Tk 120,000, Nasir Starch Oil and Animal Feed Industries Ltd Tk 42,000.
Representatives of the owners of the 14 institutions and factories from seven districts, including Gazipur, were summoned to the DoE’s headquarters, where the penalties were announced in a hearing led by Mohammad Masud Hasan Patwary, director of the department’s Monitoring and Enforcement wing, the press release read. Meanwhile, the mobile court of the department fined five organisations in Dhaka’s Khilgaon area Tk 30,000 due to their links to air pollution.