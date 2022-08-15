14 institutions fined over Tk 5.6 million for polluting environment

The Department of Environment, or DoE, has fined 14 institutions and factories from seven districts more than Tk 5.6 million due to their links to environmental pollution.

Of them, Paltan China Town in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan has been fined Tk 210,000, Aman Knittings Ltd in Savar Tk 53,760, Akij Bakers Ltd in Gazipur Tk 100,000, Amana Restaurant Tk 30,000 and Knitex Dresses Ltd Tk 337,920, environment department official Easmin Akter said in a press release on Sunday.