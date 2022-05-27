G7 reaches agreements on phasing out coal
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2022 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 03:02 PM BdST
The Group of Seven countries has reached concrete agreements on phasing out coal power generation and expanding renewable energy production, German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke was quoted by German media RTL/ntv as saying on Friday.
The pledge would mark the first commitment from the G7 to quit coal-fuelled power - use of which needs to decrease if the world is to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
"There are very concrete declarations and agreements for the expansion of renewable energies, but also for example for phasing out coal," Lemke said.
The final communique of the three-day G7 meeting in Berlin this week would also include a strong emphasis on protecting biodiversity and fighting plastic pollution, she said.
Lemke was speaking as Germany hosted G7 energy, climate and environment ministers for talks held against a backdrop of spiralling energy costs and fuel supply worries sparked by the war in Ukraine.
The conflict has triggered a scramble among some countries to buy more non-Russian fossil fuels and burn coal to cut their reliance on Russian supplies, raising fears that the crisis could undermine efforts to fight climate change.
Germany has said finding alternative fossil fuels would not come at the expense of environmental goals.
The final communique will be published later on Friday.
- IUB, Swedish embassy hold roundtable on Stockholm+50 Conference
- World’s oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years: report
- Women in rural Bangladesh pay more for disasters
- Europe rethinks burning wood for electricity
- Sea swallows beach houses on the Outer Banks
- Oil giants sell dirty wells to buyers with looser climate goals: study
- World may see 1.5C of warming in next 5 years: WMO
- Shifting heatwave pattern puts health, crops at risk
- IUB and Swedish embassy organise roundtable on Stockholm+50 Conference
- World’s oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years, climate report warns
- Women in rural Bangladesh pay more for rising cost of climate disasters
- Europe rethinks its reliance on burning wood for electricity
- Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit
- Beach houses on the Outer Banks are being swallowed by the sea
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia
- Student wings of BNP, Awami League clash again at Dhaka University
- State Minister Mahbub says many Biman officials are involved in gold smuggling
- Budget FY23: Further corporate tax rate cut on the cards
- Nagar Baul, Miles withdraw cases against Banglalink
- US and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
- Ten days ahead of Hajj, Bangladesh raises travel package prices by Tk 59,000
- Hasina seeks overseas support for executing Delta Plan to improve lives