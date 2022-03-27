Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2022 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 09:15 PM BdST
Dhaka is the most noise polluted city in the world, according to the recent Annual
Frontier Report, 2022 published by the United Nations Environment Programme.
Moradabad in India’s Uttar Pradesh is the second-most noise polluted city globally, the Times of India reported on Sunday.
Moradabad recorded noise pollution of 114 decibels at its highest in 2021 while Dhaka had a noise pollution of 119 dB. Islamabad is third, with maximum noise pollution of 105 dB.
Thirteen cities from South Asia feature on the list. Five of them are from India, the ToI said. The other four are Kolkata at 89 dB, Asansol 89 dB, Jaipur 84 dB, and Delhi at 83 dB.
Sounds with a frequency of over 70 dB are considered harmful to health, according to the report.
The World Health Organization had recommended a 55-dB standard for residential areas in its 1999 guidelines. For traffic and business sectors, this limit is 70 dB.
The quietest cities in the world are Irbrid at 60 dB, Lyon at 69 dB, Madrid at 69 dB, Stockholm at 70 dB, and Belgrade at 70 dB.
- Noisiest city is Dhaka: UN report
- How to save the Amazon?
- Great Barrier Reef suffers 6th mass bleaching event
- Another flood, and a government not up to the task
- UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ over fossil fuel use
- No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021
- The unseen toll of a warming world
- Dust coats cities as Saharan sands float north to Europe
- How to save the Amazon? Brazil company says NFTs are the answer
- ‘Can’t cope’: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffers 6th mass bleaching event
- Another ‘one-in-500-year’ flood, and a government not up to the task
- Groundwater level plummets in Chattogram, experts urge limited use
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ with continued use of fossil fuels
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians