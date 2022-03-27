Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report

Frontier Report, 2022 published by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Moradabad in India’s Uttar Pradesh is the second-most noise polluted city globally, the Times of India reported on Sunday.

Moradabad recorded noise pollution of 114 decibels at its highest in 2021 while Dhaka had a noise pollution of 119 dB. Islamabad is third, with maximum noise pollution of 105 dB.

Thirteen cities from South Asia feature on the list. Five of them are from India, the ToI said. The other four are Kolkata at 89 dB, Asansol 89 dB, Jaipur 84 dB, and Delhi at 83 dB.

Sounds with a frequency of over 70 dB are considered harmful to health, according to the report.

The World Health Organization had recommended a 55-dB standard for residential areas in its 1999 guidelines. For traffic and business sectors, this limit is 70 dB.

The quietest cities in the world are Irbrid at 60 dB, Lyon at 69 dB, Madrid at 69 dB, Stockholm at 70 dB, and Belgrade at 70 dB.