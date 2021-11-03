Hasina slams rich countries for raising climate risks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 12:00 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the dangers facing climate-vulnerable countries due to the failure of the world's major carbon polluters to uphold their pledge to mitigate the damage.
The Bangladesh leader made the remarks while presiding over a dialogue with leaders of the 48 member states of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) in Glasgow on Tuesday, state news agency BSS reports.
Hasina said poor countries are becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change as the rich nations have been unable to provide the promised funds to combat the phenomenon.
In 2015, the rich world pledged to mobilise $100 billion a year to help poor countries address climate change under the Paris Agreement. However, they are yet to deliver on that promise.
Describing the situation as "sad" and "frustrating", Hasina said an effective action plan cannot be drawn up without adequate, sustainable and readily available climate financing.
Highlighting the "existential crisis" facing the CVF members, she demanded that the developed countries fulfil their commitment and provide $500 billion between 2020 and 2024, with a 50:50 allocation ratio between adaptation and mitigation.
The prime minister highlighted the initiatives taken by Bangladesh to address the impact of climate change, including the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' to achieve low carbon economic growth.
Hasina also called on CVF member states to come up with national plans to tackle climate change.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General António Guterres also spoke at the dialogue.
