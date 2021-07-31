Argentina lakes turn pink but the outlook not rosy, environmentalists say
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2021 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2021 02:54 PM BdST
Two lakes in a far-flung coastal region of Patagonia, in Argentina, have turned fluorescent pink, as of yet unexplained phenomena that local environmentalists fear could be harmful and caused by industrial contamination.
The lakes, located near an industrial park on the outskirts of the Argentine city of Trelew, sprawl across a dusty, desert-like plain and are largely undeveloped. Officials with the municipality of Trelew recently uncovered a truck dumping waste in the watershed, according to posts made by the city on social media.
Authorities gave conflicting views to local media, however, on whether the sudden change in colour of the lakes was harmful. Environmentalists were more concerned.
Local activist Pablo Lada, a member of Argentina's National Ecological Network (RENACE), told Reuters in an interview that the pink colour could potentially be the result of a dye typically used to give prawns raised nearby their typically rose-coloured hue.
"I think that the pink lagoon uncovered a ...lack of treatment of this waste that has become a big problem," Lada said.
Local and regional environmental officials are investigating the cause and potential damage to the lakes but have yet to arrive at any conclusions.
- Extreme heat may become more likely with climate change
- China must take climate change into account now
- Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
- US wildfires turn full moon orange
- China flood deaths show climate change road risks
- ‘A recipe for catastrophic fire’
- How wildfire smoke spread across America
- From China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability
- Fresh wave of climate protests to target gas ahead of COP26 summit
- The recycling myth: Solution for plastic waste littered with failure
- Record-smashing heat extremes may become much more likely with climate change
- As China boomed, it didn’t take climate change into account. Now it must
- Extreme weather renews focus on climate change as scientists update forecasts
- US wildfires turn full moon orange
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows factories to reopen on Aug 1 amid virus lockdown
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Remanded for ‘disinformation campaign’, Helena Jahangir faces a string of charges
- Ali Ashraf, a lawmaker from Cumilla and former deputy speaker, dies at 74
- Bangladesh records 13,862 coronavirus cases, 212 deaths in a day
- Helena arrested on charges of 'spreading propaganda, misinformation'
- Bangladesh-origin British MP Apsana cleared of housing fraud charges
- Bangladesh resumes crab exports to China after 9-month pandemic hiatus
- RAB detains sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir after raiding her home