Singapore unveils one of the world's biggest floating solar panel farms
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2021 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 12:45 PM BdST
Singapore unveiled on Wednesday one of the world's largest floating solar panel farms, spanning an area equivalent to 45 football fields and producing enough electricity to power the island's five water treatment plants.
The project is part of efforts by the land-scarce Southeast Asian city-state to meet a goal of quadrupling its solar energy production by 2025 to help tackle climate change.
Located on a reservoir in western Singapore, the 60 megawatt-peak solar photovoltaic (PV) farm has been built by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries.
The solar farm could help to reduce carbon emissions by about 32 kilotonnes annually, comparable to taking 7,000 cars off the roads, according to a joint statement by the company and Singapore's national water agency PUB.
As opposed to conventional rooftop solar panels, floating ones perform between 5% to 15% better because of the cooling effect of the water, and are not impacted by shading from other buildings, according to a presentation on the project.
The electricity generated from the 122,000 solar panels on the 45-hectare (111.2 acres) site should make Singapore one of the few countries in the world to have a water treatment system fully powered by sustainable energy.
To allay concerns about the environmental impact of such projects, PUB said an assessment was conducted before installing the solar panels to ensure there was no significant impact on wildlife or to water quality.
"It was carefully designed to improve airflow and allow sunlight passing through the water (to reach aquatic life)," said Jen Tan, a regional head at Sembcorp Industries.
The solar panels are designed to last for 25 years and drones will be used to assist with maintenance.
Currently, there are four other floating solar panel projects underway in Singapore.
- Getting hydrogen is the hard part
- Death Valley hits 130 degrees
- Heat-related deaths increase in the US
- Meet Jellyfishbot
- Divers spot endangered seahorses in polluted Greek lagoon
- Global warming is changing summer camp s'more
- The Maori vision of Antarctica’s future
- California couple fined $18,000 for bulldozing Joshua trees
- Hydrogen is one answer to climate change. Getting it is the hard part
- Handful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions: study
- Death Valley hits 130 degrees as heat wave sweeps the west
- Heat-related deaths increase as temperatures rise in the West
- Meet Jellyfishbot, the robot that likes to eat sea trash
- Divers spot endangered seahorses in polluted Greek lagoon
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Bangladesh to receive 5.9m more vaccine doses in July through COVAX