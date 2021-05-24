Hasina to Commonwealth: find sustainable, nature-based solutions for better future

Speaking at a roundtable conference of heads of Commonwealth nations via video link from the Ganabhaban on Monday, she suggested some initiatives for the Commonwealth with the COP 26 global climate talks in sight.

Hasina suggested the "promotion of green and sustainable economic growth worldwide and investing in circular economy for building back better".

She emphasised "carbon neutral technologies with provision of knowledge and technology transfer among the members of Commonwealth with particular attention to the vulnerable countries", while providing "support to the climate vulnerable countries to get access to climate finance for adaptation measures".

The chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, Hasina urged them to "focus on providing shelter to homeless which is the best strategy to eradicate poverty and minimize climate vulnerability of the underprivileged segment of the population".

Mentioning Bangladesh’s success in continuing socio-economic development amid the pandemic, she said, “Despite vulnerabilities and resource constraints, Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader on adaptation. Every year, we are spending about 5 billion US dollars from our own resources for adaptation and climate resilience.”

“As the Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum-CVF and the host of the South Asian regional office of GCA, we are promoting the interests of the vulnerable countries and locally-led adaptation solutions, and rehabilitation of uprooted people from their homes due to river erosion and erratic climate change with climate resilient houses,” she continued.

“We have adopted “Mujib Climate Prosperity Initiatives” marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change.

“Under the initiatives, Bangladesh is pursuing a low carbon development path. We are going to generate up to 40 Giga Watt of renewable energy by 2041, and plant 30 million saplings. We are hoping to submit a quantified ambitious NDC by June 2021.

“As the second largest exporter of ready-made garments, Bangladesh is also exploring efficient options of circular fashion and textiles as part of overall circular economy,” Hasina told the conference.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s measures against the COVID-19, Hasina added: “The world is going through an unprecedented and yet uncertain pandemic situation, of which Bangladesh is also no exception.

“The pandemic has brought up more challenges than health itself. As such, my government has adopted policies and measures focused on lives and livelihood.”