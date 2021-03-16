Quaking in their beds, sleepless Icelanders await eruption
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Mar 2021 08:18 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2021 08:18 AM BdST
Icelanders are yearning for some undisturbed shut-eye after tremors from tens of thousands of earthquakes have rattled their sleep for weeks in what scientists call an unprecedented seismic event, which might well end in a spectacular volcanic eruption.
"At the moment we're feeling it constantly. It's like you're walking over a fragile suspension bridge," Rannveig Gudmundsdottir, a lifelong resident in the town of Grindavik, told Reuters.
Grindavik lies in the southern part of the Reykjanes Peninsula, a volcanic and seismic hot spot, where more than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred since Feb 24, exceeding the total number of earthquakes registered there last year.
Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, Iceland frequently experiences earthquakes as the plates slowly drift in opposite directions at a pace of around 2 centimetres each year.
The source of the past weeks' earthquakes is a large body of molten rock, known as magma, moving roughly one kilometre (0.6 mile) beneath the peninsula, as it tries to push its way to the surface.
"We've never seen so much seismic activity," Sara Barsotti, volcanic hazards coordinator at the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) told Reuters.
Some of those quakes clocked in at magnitudes as high as 5.7.
"Everyone here is so tired," Gudmundsdottir, a 5th grade school teacher, said. "When I go to bed at night, all I think about is: Am I going to get any sleep tonight?".
Many in Grindavik have visited relatives, spent time in summer houses, or even rented a hotel room in Reykjavik, the capital, just to get a break and a good night's sleep.
Authorities in Iceland warned of an imminent volcanic eruption on the peninsula in early March, but said they did not expect it to disturb international air traffic or damage critical infrastructure nearby.
Unlike the eruption in 2010 of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which halted approximately 900,000 flights and forced hundreds of Icelanders from their homes, the eruption on the peninsula is not expected to spew much ash or smoke into the atmosphere.
Experts are expecting lava to erupt from fissures in the ground, possibly resulting in spectacular lava fountains, which could extend 20 to 100 metres in the air.
Already last year authorities put an emergency plan in place for Grindavik. One option includes putting locals on boats in the North Atlantic, if an eruption shuts roads to the remote town.
"I trust the authorities to keep us informed and evacuate us," Gudmundsdottir said. "I'm not scared, just tired."
- In the Atlantic Ocean, subtle shifts hint at dramatic dangers
- EU needs due diligence law on environment
- Pacific nations draw new battle lines against rising seas
- Film Industry’s Hollywood ending may have to wait
- How Green Are Electric Vehicles?
- Kerry urges oil industry to speed up transition to fight climate change
- Can US build more mines it needs to go electric?
- Investors push companies to come clean on climate
- Tiny town, big decision: What are we willing to pay to fight the rising sea?
- In the Atlantic Ocean, subtle shifts hint at dramatic dangers
- EU needs due diligence law on environment and human rights, lawmakers say
- Islands, rocks and tuna: Pacific nations draw new battle lines against rising seas
- After pandemic, film Industry’s Hollywood ending may have to wait
- How Green Are Electric Vehicles?
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths, highest daily count in 9 weeks
- High Court to ACC: Why not arresting SK Sur, Shah Alam named in PK Halder scam?
- 32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar: Global Times
- Afraid of needles? Don’t let it keep you from a COVID-19 vaccine
- Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations
- Bangladesh to shut shops on Mar 17 to celebrate birth centenary of Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh issues 10-point directive on mask-wearing amid COVID spike
- Govt extends freeze on jail sentences of BNP chief Khaleda by 6 months
- Saudi labour reforms usher in new era with migrant workers now having greater rights