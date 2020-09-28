‘Planet is dying’, India's 8-year-old climate crusader warns
>>Reuters
Published: 28 Sep 2020 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 03:26 PM BdST
When 8-year-old Indian climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam is older, she wants to launch a solo mission to the moon to research ways to save planet earth.
One of the world's youngest climate change activists, Kangujam was inspired by the devastating scenes she witnessed in Nepal in 2015, where as a four-year-old she helped her father deliver aid to victims of huge earthquakes that killed some 9,000 people and destroyed one million homes.
Now she is leading a youth movement calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian lawmakers to pass a new law aimed at capping carbon emissions in the world's third largest producer of greenhouse gases.
"I am fighting to save our planet and our future," she said as she protested outside Parliament House in New Delhi on Sept 21, clutching a placard that read: "Child movement for climate, pass the climate change law."
Delhi, a sprawling metropolis of some 19 million people, is one of the world's most polluted cities and during the winter months toxic haze can often confine families to their homes.
Born in India's northeastern state of Manipur, home to pristine mountains and crystal clear air, Kangujam has been outraged by the air quality she has seen in Delhi.
"I am worried about the health of the school children and small, small babies," Kangujam told Reuters from her high-rise apartment in Noida, a satellite town of New Delhi.
Just a week shy of her 9th birthday, Kangujam's home is testament to both her activism and her youth. Awards and trophies from international agencies fill a cabinet, while she and her six-year-old sister Irina have pillow fights, sing karaoke, dance and watch films like "Frozen" together.
Kangujam's ultimate ambition is to become a "space scientist" in a bid to save humans back on earth.
"I will go to the moon and I will research how we can get the fresh air to breathe, and how we can get water, fresh water to drink, and food, how to grow the crops," she said.
"Because our planet is dying soon."
- Record wildfires cap a disastrous decade
- UN and Britain plan December climate summit
- Twin 'crises' hammering millions: Red Cross
- The world must act on climate, Hasina writes
- World's top companies urge action on nature loss
- 'Hillbilly Brigade' saves an Oregon town from wildfires
- Blazes scorch habitats for endangered species
- Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast with massive floods
Most Read
- Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh’s longest-serving attorney general, dies aged 71
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- Struck by COVID-19, Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in ‘critical’ condition
- Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
- SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account
- Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes kill at least 16, undermine regional stability
- Bangladesh in Drone Photo Awards 2020
- Fighting flares between Azerbaijan and Armenia