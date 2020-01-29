DoE fines Chattogram Development Authority Tk 100m for hill cutting
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2020 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 05:39 PM BdST
The Department of Environment, or DoE, has imposed a fine of about Tk 100 million on Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct roads.
The DoE’s Director of Monitoring and Enforcement wing Rubina Ferdousi set the fine after a hearing on the matter at its headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The development authority faces the fine for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it, the DoE said in a statement.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump and the teenager: a climate showdown at Davos
- Reducing fire, and cutting carbon emissions, the Aboriginal way
- BRAC, KfW launch Climate Bridge Fund
- HC orders confiscation of vehicles exceeding emission limits
- Dataful brings ‘Plastic Tracker’ web app to track waste
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- ‘A slow-motion Chernobyl’: How lax laws turned a river into a disaster
- Uncovered trucks raising dust, air pollution in Dhaka overnight
- Govt working on guidelines to limit Dhaka air pollution
- The Ganges brims with dangerous bacteria
Most Read
- Dhaka University expels 63 students for admission through fraud, test cheating
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- 'Slap of the century': Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan
- Australia scientists claim first re-creation of coronavirus outside China
- China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus, Hong Kong to cut links
- China virus toll passes 130 as US weighs flight ban
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Ex-Aarong salesman arrested over sex abuse with trial room video