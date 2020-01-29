Home > Environment

DoE fines Chattogram Development Authority Tk 100m for hill cutting

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2020 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 05:39 PM BdST

The Department of Environment, or DoE, has imposed a fine of about Tk 100 million on Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct roads.

The DoE’s Director of Monitoring and Enforcement wing Rubina Ferdousi set the fine after a hearing on the matter at its headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The development authority faces the fine for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it, the DoE said in a statement.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump delivers opening remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. The New York Times

A climate showdown at Davos

Violet Lawson, second from left, and others in her family chew on green sand palm fronds for hydration while out burning brush, near Cooinda, in Australia's Northern Territory, Jan 15, 2020. Indigenous fire-prevention techniques that have sharply cut destructive bushfires in Australia are drawing new attention. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

Reducing fire the Aboriginal way

BRAC, KfW launch climate fund

The Department of Environment workers checking whether black smoke emitted by a bus is at tolerable levels during a drive on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Seize cars for crossing emission limits: HC

Dataful app to track plastic waste

File Photo: Residents of Tejgaon’s Kuniparha in Dhaka take rest under trees along the Hatirjheel lake during a power cut on July 19, the hottest day of the capital in 2018. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Concrete chokes Dhaka: study

A Celanese factory that releases waste into the Santiago River in the town of Poncitlán, in Jalisco, Mexico, Sep 11, 2019. The New York Times

How lax laws turned a river into a disaster

Night trucks raising dust in Dhaka

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.