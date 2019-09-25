Hasina at UN: Fulfil commitments on climate financing for Bangladesh
>> Reazul Bashar from New York, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 01:53 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 01:53 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the world leaders to fulfil their commitments on reducing carbon emissions as well as financing the initiatives of the climate vulnerable countries such as Bangladesh.
She spoke at an event of the Global Commission on Adaptation at the United Nations headquarters in New York in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.
The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte also attended the event.
“Climate crisis is an existential threat, in particular for the climate vulnerable countries,” Hasina remarked.
The adverse impacts of climate change, stated in the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, will continue to intensify unless the world leaders come up with “drastic” actions to reduce or stop carbon emission, she warned.
The Bangladesh leader described how climate change wreaked havoc on people’s health and livelihood around the globe in 2018 and this year.
The Amazon forest fire and the cyclone Dorian in the Bahamas reminded the world how real and devastating climate change has become, she said.
The globe is struggling on two fronts, the prime minister noted.
First, mitigation measures to reduce and eventually reach to zero emission in future.
Second, adaptation measures in areas where extensive damage has been done.
“Life and livelihoods of millions of people would continue to be at risk unless we deliver on both fronts,” she said.
With the climate situation in the backdrop, Bangladesh was delighted to be a part of the GCA and establish its office in Dhaka.
“With our experience and commitment, GCA Dhaka will be able to contribute substantially to our actions to deal with climate crisis. This office will be an important hub in the network of other GCA offices,” she said.
Bangladesh, the largest delta in the world, is highly vulnerable to climate change related risks and threats, Hasina noted.
“Those are challenging us in our journey to achieve sustainable development,” she said.
Bangladesh, with assistance from the Netherlands, has prepared Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, a long-term strategy to implement actions for sustainable delta development in the country, she mentioned.
It would also assist Bangladesh to address the adverse impacts of climate change through adaptive Delta management, she said.
“Despite being a non-emitter and severely constrained in terms of resources and choices, Bangladesh is doing its best to bring a difference in the life of our people,” the prime minister said.
“Our commitment to partnership will usher in new and innovative measures addressing climate crisis.
“I would like to call upon all countries to fulfil their commitments with regard to reducing carbon emissions and financing the initiatives of the climate vulnerable countries,” she added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina at UN: Fulfil commitments on climate financing for Bangladesh
- Novo Nordisk Bangladesh plants 1,000 trees to support environment
- Climate protesters and world leaders: Same planet, Different Worlds
- Norway to conduct campaign on cleanliness in Bangladesh
- Germany unveils $60 billion climate package
- ‘This is our terrifying world’: Meet 8 youth protest leaders
- As Amazon smolders, Indonesia fires choke the other side of the world
- Govt plans to create corridors for elephants, tigers in Chattogram Hill Tracts
- Global warming hot spots pass safe limit
- Extreme weather displaced a record 7 million in first half of 2019
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists
- PM Hasina receives Vaccine Hero Award in New York
- Cash, gold seized from AL leaders’ homes as RAB expands anti-gambling crackdown