Hasina at UN: Fulfil commitments on climate financing for Bangladesh

She spoke at an event of the Global Commission on Adaptation at the United Nations headquarters in New York in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte also attended the event.

“Climate crisis is an existential threat, in particular for the climate vulnerable countries,” Hasina remarked.

The adverse impacts of climate change, stated in the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, will continue to intensify unless the world leaders come up with “drastic” actions to reduce or stop carbon emission, she warned.

The Bangladesh leader described how climate change wreaked havoc on people’s health and livelihood around the globe in 2018 and this year.

The Amazon forest fire and the cyclone Dorian in the Bahamas reminded the world how real and devastating climate change has become, she said.

The globe is struggling on two fronts, the prime minister noted.

First, mitigation measures to reduce and eventually reach to zero emission in future.

Second, adaptation measures in areas where extensive damage has been done.

“Life and livelihoods of millions of people would continue to be at risk unless we deliver on both fronts,” she said.

With the climate situation in the backdrop, Bangladesh was delighted to be a part of the GCA and establish its office in Dhaka.

“With our experience and commitment, GCA Dhaka will be able to contribute substantially to our actions to deal with climate crisis. This office will be an important hub in the network of other GCA offices,” she said.

Bangladesh, the largest delta in the world, is highly vulnerable to climate change related risks and threats, Hasina noted.

“Those are challenging us in our journey to achieve sustainable development,” she said.

Bangladesh, with assistance from the Netherlands, has prepared Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, a long-term strategy to implement actions for sustainable delta development in the country, she mentioned.

It would also assist Bangladesh to address the adverse impacts of climate change through adaptive Delta management, she said.

“Despite being a non-emitter and severely constrained in terms of resources and choices, Bangladesh is doing its best to bring a difference in the life of our people,” the prime minister said.

“Our commitment to partnership will usher in new and innovative measures addressing climate crisis.

“I would like to call upon all countries to fulfil their commitments with regard to reducing carbon emissions and financing the initiatives of the climate vulnerable countries,” she added.