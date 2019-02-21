White house panel will study whether climate change is a national security threat. It includes a climate denialist

According to a White House memo dated Feb 14, Trump’s staff members have drafted an executive order to create a 12-member committee, which will include a White House adviser, Dr William Happer, whose views are at odds with the established scientific consensus that carbon dioxide pollution is dangerous for the planet. The memo attempts to cast doubt on multiple scientific and defense reports that have already concluded climate change poses a significant threat to national security.

William Happer, a Princeton physicist whose views are sharply at odds with the established scientific consensus regarding human-caused global warming, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec 8, 2015. Happer, who has said that carbon dioxide is beneficial to humanity, will reportedly be on a 12-member presidential panel to examine how climate change affects national security. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times)

The efforts to establish the panel appears to be the latest step by the Trump administration to play down or distort the established scientific consensus on the effect of climate change, as Trump rolls back Obama-era climate change regulations.

Critics of the effort to create the new panel pointed to the inclusion of Happer, a Princeton physicist who serves on the White House National Security Council. Happer has gained notoriety in the scientific community for his statements that carbon dioxide is beneficial to humanity.

The memo cast doubt on the multiple scientific and defense reports concluding climate change poses a significant threat to national security, saying the reports “have not undergone a rigorous independent and adversarial peer review to examine the certainties and uncertainties of climate science, as well as implications for national security.”

A view of the city skyline in drifting snow during the polar vortex in Buffalo, New York, US, Jan 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Scientists defended the research. “The link between climate science and national security has been closely studied for over a decade at the highest levels of the US government — by scientists, the Defense Department and intelligence agencies, and all those studies have made a strong case that various aspects of climate change have an effect on national security,” said Dr. Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton.

In 2015, Happer was called to testify before a Senate committee after environmental group Greenpeace revealed he agreed to write a scientific paper at the request of an unnamed oil and gas company in the Middle East.

In his email exchanges with Greenpeace, Happer wrote, “More CO2 will benefit the world. The only way to limit CO2 would be to stop using fossil fuels, which I think would be a profoundly immoral and irrational policy.”

