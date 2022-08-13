Rough sea, high tide make parts of Cox’s Bazar beach vulnerable

Some parts of Laboni and Sugondha points at Cox’s Bazar beach are on the verge of being completely wiped off as rough seas and high tides, caused by a low-pressure system, have been wreaking havoc on the longest naturally formed sea beach in the world.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a local cautionary signal No. 3, considering the effects of the low-pressure system. The beach town has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfalls for the last three days.

Md Abdul Hamid Mia, an assistant meteorologist at the regional Met Office, said adverse weather has caused the tides to grow larger than normal, subsequently damaging some parts of the beach, which had already been marked as vulnerable.