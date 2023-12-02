Impact of Amazon's climate-driven drought may last until 2026

The Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, is regarded by scientists as a bulwark against climate change because its dense vegetation absorbs carbon and emits oxygen.

"Even if we don't knock down one more tree, the Amazon could reach its point of no return," Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned the United Nations COP28 climate summit on Friday.

The worst may be yet to come, with experts predicting an even more intense drought next year.

Reuters interviewed nine scientists who said the drought, which began in April, is likely to weaken the annual rainy season now underway and last until the next rainy season in late 2024.

Five of those scientists said the Amazon is unlikely to make a full recovery before early 2026, at best, because it may take two healthy rainy seasons to restore the forest's normal soil moisture.

"This is the overture," said Michael Coe, director of the tropics program at the U.S.-based Woodwell Climate Research Center and one of the scientists expecting the effects of the drought to linger into 2026. "Where we are now, we're just getting started."

The five researchers predicting a 2026 recovery said the effects of the drought could endure even longer if El Nino is prolonged.

The naturally occurring phenomenon roils global weather every two to seven years, warming waters off the Pacific coast of South America and pulling rains in that direction while depressing precipitation in the Amazon.

Four of the scientists said it was hard to predict precisely when the rainforest would recover from this drought, given the uncertainty in any long-term weather forecast.