Top Hollywood agency CAA in talks to sell itself to Kering boss

Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies, is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault and could fetch a valuation of over $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Founded in 1975, CAA was at the forefront of packaging Hollywood actors, directors, writers and others for films and television shows during the 1990s, allowing it to sew up talent and boost revenues. During that period, CAA became the most powerful talent agency in entertainment.