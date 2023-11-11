    বাংলা

    Beatlemania is back as chart-topping 'Now And Then' breaks records

    Billed as the last Beatles song, 'Now And Then' features the voice of late member John Lennon and was developed using artificial intelligence

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 05:43 AM

    The Beatles returned to the top of the UK music charts on Friday, with the record-breaking track "Now And Then", making history as the act with the longest gap between its first and last No. 1 single.

    Billed as the last Beatles song, "Now And Then" features the voice of late member John Lennon and was developed using artificial intelligence. It also features parts recorded by surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as the late George Harrison.

    The group's 18th UK No. 1 hit, it brings The Beatles back to the top of the Official Singles Chart 60 years after the group's first No. 1 single "From Me to You". The feat also extends The Beatles' record as the British act with the most UK No. 1 singles in Official Charts history.

    "It’s mind boggling. It’s blown my socks off," McCartney said in a statement. "It’s also a very emotional moment for me. I love it!"

    The song is the fastest-selling single of the year to date in Britain with 48,600 physical and download sales based on the its first seven days, the Official Charts Company said.

    It is also the fastest-selling vinyl single of the century so far in Britain with more than 19,400 copies sold on vinyl, and the most-streamed Beatles track in one week, with 5.03 million streams, it added.

    The group is also the act with the longest gap between No. 1 singles - 54 years - and the oldest band to score a UK No. 1 single, the Official Charts Company said. McCartney is 81 while Starr is 83.

    "Beatlemania has returned this week," Official Charts Company Chief Executive Officer Martin Talbot said.

    “The return of John, Paul, George and Ringo with the last ever Beatles single... has cemented their legend by breaking a catalogue of records - and in doing so underlined the extraordinary scope of their enduring appeal, across all the generations."

