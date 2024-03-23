Netflix's '3 Body Problem' leaves jaws dropped among Chinese viewers

A Netflix adaptation of a Chinese science-fiction classic "The Three-Body Problem" found a large audience in China on the first day of its release despite the streaming service not being available there, and prompted immediate debate on social media.

The Netflix series "3 Body Problem" is an adaptation of the first novel in a trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin, and made for the screen by the creators of "Games of Thrones".

Liu's novel has sold millions of copies since it was published in Chinese in 2008 and counts former US President Barack Obama among its fans. The English translation was the first novel by an Asian writer to win science fiction's Hugo Award for best novel.