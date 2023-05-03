'No writers. No TV': Hollywood scribes strike over pay

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the current strike would have "profound consequences, direct and indirect."

"We're very concerned about what's going on because both sides are dug in and the stakes are high," the Democratic governor said at a Milken Institute conference.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, said it had proposed "generous increases in compensation" and was willing to increase its offer.

But it said it objected to WGA demands that "would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not."

In Washington, the White House encouraged "both sides to stay at the table," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Writers said they were willing to walk off the job because changes from streaming have made it difficult for many to earn a living in expensive cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Half of TV series writers now work at minimum salary levels, compared with a third in the 2013-14 season, according to WGA statistics. Median pay for scribes at the higher writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the last decade.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another issue at the bargaining table.

The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers' previous work, or asking them to rewrite drafts created by AI.

Television production ground to a halt in Los Angeles. Film LA, which issues permits for filming in the city, said it had no shoots for scripted shows scheduled for Tuesday or the rest of the week.

The one late-night program set to run new episodes was Fox News's "Gutfeld!" which employs non-union writers.

If the work stoppage becomes protracted, the networks will increasingly fill programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns. It also could delay the pivotal fall TV season for which writing for shows normally starts in May or June.

Netflix may be insulated from any immediate impact because of its global focus and access to non-US production facilities.