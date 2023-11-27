Changing melody of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ was pointless: Sujit Mustafa

The world-renowned Indian music composer AR Rahman's recreation of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s famous patriotic song ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ - the Iron Gate of Prison - by changing the melody for the film ‘Pippa’ was “pointless”, says Nazrul Sangeet expert Sujit Mustafa.

The singer and vocal trainer joined http://bdnews24.com’s Inside Out to share his views about the issue on Sunday in an interview broadcast live on the news website as well as its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Besides the recent controversy, Sujit also gave his thoughts on the current state and future of classical music in Bangladesh.