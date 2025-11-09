Inside Orlando Bloom’s unpublicised trip to Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom has completed a four-day visit to Bangladesh, returning to the country after eight years in his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

UNICEF confirmed the visit in a post on its official Facebook page.

Bloom also shared photos and reflections from the trip on his Instagram account.

During the visit, Bloom travelled to the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar's Ukhiya. He met Rohingya children, teachers, and community workers, and learned about the education programmes operating inside the camps.

“I’m back in Bangladesh after over eight years and this time I traveled to Cox’s Bazar, to the world’s largest refugee camp. It’s home to over 11 million Rohingya refugees, over half of them children,” UNICEF quoted Bloom as saying.

“My conversations this week with Rohingya children and youth, as well as community workers and teachers, have been heartbreaking. Rohingya children WANT to study and build their futures, but funding cuts are threatening their access to education and basic services like soap and clean water.” he said.

Bloom highlighted the hopes of two children he met during the visit.

“Two children I talked to fully represent the Rohingya people’s resilience - 14-year-old Aziz who told me he dreams of becoming an engineer to build a drone and show the world the situation the Rohingya are going through.

“And 15-year-old Husna who wants to become a doctor to help children like her. They attend a UNICEF-supported school and want their education to contribute to the future of their community.”

According to Bloom, the schools inside the camps offer more than lessons.

“For these children, school is a lifeline, offering them not only a chance to learn, but a safe space away from exploitation, child marriage, trafficking and recruitment by armed groups."

Bloom has served as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 2009 and has worked with disadvantaged children in different parts of the world.

The British actor rose to global fame through The Lord of the Rings.

He later appeared in several major films, including Black Hawk Down, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, The Three Musketeers, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Hobbit.