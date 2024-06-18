Invisible heroes: The risk-filled, undervalued life of Bangladeshi cinema's stunt performers

Stunt professionals in Bangladesh take the fall, and push the boundaries of safety to make stars look invincible

In the 2004 film 'Nikhoj Songbad' (Missing), viewers are treated to a nail-biting sequence where actors Shakib Khan and Baishakhi make a desperate dash across a railway bridge, evading their relentless pursuers.

This moment reaches its cinematic climax when Baishakhi's character slips and falls dangerously, and Shakib catches her with one hand, saving her life.

Behind the scenes, however, the stakes were just as high.

Stuntman Sumon Reza Zumman, doubling for superstar Shakib Khan during this daring bridge scene, recounts the harrowing experience with the visceral intensity of a seasoned action hero.

"I was Shakib Bhai's dummy for this scene, which was shot on the railway bridge over a river in Pubail. I was tied with a rope and actor Baishakhi was supposed to hang below me. The scene required both of them to jump into the water at some point. While we were preparing, a train suddenly approached."

The unexpected roar of an approaching train turned the shoot into a life-or-death ordeal.

"The area was surrounded by forests, so it was impossible to see the train unless it honked. Everyone ran away to save their lives, leaving me tied to the tracks. I couldn't jump into the water or untie the rope. In this desperate situation, I lay down on the wooden sleepers of the railway bridge. The train thundered over me."

His survival, nothing short of "miraculous", adds a layer of real-life drama to the film's thrilling narrative.

In an exclusive, heart-stopping interview with bdnews24.com, stuntman Zumman vividly recounted his brush with death and other tales, marked by the sheer unpredictability and danger of performing high-stakes stunts.

In a gripping recount of his high-risk career, Zumman detailed a second major accident in 2012, proving even more life-threatening than his earlier escapades in terms of sheer peril.

Zumman described the incident: "While filming Sohanur Rahman Sohan's movie 'Ek Mon Ek Pran', I was performing a glass jump from an under-construction building. During the jump, I got stuck on a ledge. Broken glass fell, piercing through my back and exiting from my stomach."

The incident happened just before the public holiday on the occasion of the Muslim festival of Shab-e-Barat, and Zumman was admitted to a hospital for surgery.

He was later transferred to a specialised hospital for chest disease, where the doctor inadvertently worsened his condition by removing only part of the glass, leaving the rest inside.

"The doctor said, 'Son, I don't think I can save you.' I heard this with my own ears before losing consciousness. I woke up three days later."

RISKING THEIR LIVES BEHIND THE SCENES

Zumman is not alone in having such bone-chilling memories. Many viewers, accustomed to seeing the hero or heroine on the movie screen, may not realise who works behind the scenes.

Jumping through fire, falling from the top of a hill, leaping from a railway bridge to save the heroine, plunging from a highrise, and smashing through glass — these heroic scenes are highly appreciated by the audience.

It is the stuntman who performs these dangerous feats, risking their lives to bring these moments to life. They are the ones who turn actors into true heroes and heroines.

In Bangladesh, this profession remains male-dominated, with no women having yet entered the field. Men continue to perform stunts for female actors.

Stuntman Mithu, who preferred to be identified with a single name, said: "We’ve performed stunts for many actresses. For instance, I worked on Shabnur's popular movie 'Kajer Meye', Moushumi's 'Baghini Konna', and Parvin Sultana Diti's 'Hotta'. We have acted as stunt doubles for many actresses. Women were afraid to enter the profession, and directors were reluctant to let them do this. So, we step in as their dummies."

With 33 years of experience in the industry, Mithu worked in many films and continues to do so regularly.

Abul Khayer Jashim Uddin, a senior figure in the community, brought him into the 'JAMBS Fighting Group'. Mithu earned considerable praise from Jashim for his expertise in jumping and other stunts.

He began his career as a stuntman in 1991, starting with Jashim's movie 'Lokkhir Shongshar'. He served as Jashim's stuntman for several years and went on to work with Ilias Kanchan, Sohel Chowdhury, SM Aslam Talukder Manna, Amit Hasan, Riaz Uddin Ahamed Siddique, Ferdous Ahmed, and Salman Shah.

Mithu said: "I have worked in many films, including Salman Bhai's 'Kichhu Asha Kichhu Bhalobasha', 'Bichar Hobe', 'Konna Dan', 'Bikkhobh', and 'Anjuman'. I worked as a stuntman in 80 out of 100 films of Manna Bhai. I have also worked in many films of Shakib Khan. My most recent work was in the movie 'Rajotto'. I have collaborated with many artists from India, travelled abroad, and shot films in locations such as Thailand and Nepal."

Stuntman Md Harun Ur Rashid said that in the movie 'Khalnayak', he performed the action stunts for actress Gulshan Ara Akter Champa.

LIFE RISK COST IS 'MINIMAL'

Stuntmen in films remain behind the scenes, away from the limelight. What is life like for those who consistently face death behind the camera? What do they receive in return for undertaking this risky work?

To uncover these stories, bdnews24.com spoke to some stuntmen. While some are still actively working, others have moved on from this profession.

Harun began his career as a stuntman in 1984. After four decades in the industry, he has become a senior stuntman. Although he started as a stuntman, he later worked as a fight master and now serves as an action director.

Harun has worked with actors like Zafar Iqbal, Shabana, Rozina, Olivia, and Mahmud Koli. He is widely known as Harun Fighter in the Film Development Corporation or FDC.

"There have been many,” Harun told Glitz, bdnews24.com’s entertainment-based facet, when asked about major accidents in his life.

“I remember two incidents vividly. In a scene from Gazi Mazharul Anwar's movie 'Tapasya', Rajib threw Alamgir down from a 400-foot hill. I was Alamgir's stunt dummy in that scene."

"I fell completely down when I was rolling. I hurt my waist, head, and legs. After falling, everyone thought I was dead, and there was no response when they tried to wake me up. I was unconscious. Then they took me to the hospital and I regained consciousness. Of course, I returned the next day and completed the shoot."

In 2004, Harun suffered burns while acting in a scene for PA Kajol's movie 'Ghartera'. His hands and face were burnt in a petrol fire.

"My face turned pale. I had heard that if the burnt area is not bloody, then the face becomes pale. So, fearing that I might damage my face, I made it bleed myself. It was very difficult to do. It took a long time to recover afterwards."

He has also been injured many times from glass jumps and breaking glass with his head. The stitches on his head bear the signs of his sufferings.

Asked about the value of his life while risking it for his work, Harun said: "When I started working as a stuntman in 1984, I was paid a conveyance fee of Tk 10. They would ask, 'What did you eat with rice today?' If I said rice with beef, they would reply, 'Then you won't get any wages today.' The risk to life was very minimal in those days."

The veteran stuntman continued, "I was passionate about film back then. It felt like I would work even if I didn't get paid.

“Nowadays, stuntmen and fighters get Tk 1,500 for one shift and Tk 2,500 for two shifts. A shift runs from 9am to 5pm or 5pm to 11pm."

"In other words, if we risk our lives from 9am to 11pm, it is worth Tk 2,500. In the 1990s, I used to work every day. In the current situation, if we can work five days a month, we consider ourselves lucky. Many people go without work for two months, four months, or even five months. They roam unemployed."

So, why has he chosen this profession?

"Because I love films,” Harun said.

“I enjoyed watching acting in films, and I thought that if I couldn't act, I would become a technician instead. The idea was to become a technician and gain recognition someday,”

NOW THERE ARE SEVEN

Currently, only seven stuntmen work in the FDC.

They are part of the Bangladesh Film Fighters Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, which includes nearly 200 fighter members.

Fighter Harun is the general secretary of this organisation.

NO INSURANCE FOR STUNTMEN

Unlike their counterparts abroad, Bangladeshi stuntmen lack life insurance.

Harun said, "They have life insurance and receive support abroad. Here, if I get injured, others will use the money before I see any of it. It's hard to trust anyone in this country."

He added, "Producers only cover initial hospital expenses. After that, no one checks on us. Their responsibility ends when our job is done."

LACK OF SUPPORT

Stuntman Zumman said even hospital expenses are not fully covered.

“After an accident during 'Ek Mon Ek Pran,' I stayed in the hospital for 13 days. Only the first day's costs were covered. I paid for my release and returned home,” he said.

“The doctor advised six months of rest, but I returned to work after one month out of necessity."

"Producers can spend Tk 2 million on a song but won't allocate even Tk 5,000 for us."

LACK OF RECOGNITION

Stuntman Md Masud Khan, who has been working since 2007, said: "We take so many risks, but our names are not mentioned in movies. We've requested it many times, but there’s no response.”

“The fight directors get their names in the credits, but we don’t.”

Senior fight director Arman, known by singular name, said: "The fight artist’s name goes in the credits, but not separately as stuntmen. However, their names should be included. We might address this in the future."

NEED FOR FAIR TREATMENT

Director Iftakar Chowdhury, known for action-thriller films like 'Rajotto’, 'Agnee’, and 'Action Jasmine’, acknowledged that stuntmen deserve recognition.

"In my films, their names appear on the encryption screen. I can't speak for others. Internationally, stuntmen receive awards and recognition. Even heroes advocate for them," he said.

“Their lives are fraught with risks. Despite years of hard work, they are undervalued in our country. Initiatives are needed to support them," he added.

FORGOTTEN HEROES

Actor Jashim introduced Bangladeshi cinema to its first action scenes in 'Rangbaaz’. He later formed the 'JAMBS Fighting Group’, a team of five.

Md Sheikh Jamal, one of the remaining members, said: "Aman and Babul are the only ones still alive from the original five. The rest have passed away."

Reflecting on their legacy, Jamal said: "I come to FDC out of love for the group. There's no one to look after it or keep it going. When we die, the name will be forgotten. Everyone forgets the dead."

Former stuntmen Bullet, Kamal, Muslim, Labu, and Shamim have all passed away, he said. All of them were identified by a single name.

Noor Islam, another notable stuntman, is missing and presumed dead, according to Jamal.

DELWAR, EMON QUIT

Stuntman Delwar Hossain has experienced numerous accidents throughout his career.

Unable to take further risks, he left the profession and started a small business to support his family.

"About 25 years ago, during the filming of the bomb attack scene in the movie 'Desher Shotru’, a bomb exploded on me. In these scenes, one has to fly from one side to the other with a rope. I was given the bomb switch to trigger once I crossed over. However, I accidentally switched it on too early, and there was an immediate fire. I still have burn scars all over my body," he recounted.

He said: "I worked as Jashim Bhai's stuntman in the JAMBS Fighting Group, performing gymnastics and martial arts. Seeing my skills, Noor Islam brought me into the industry. Noor is no longer with us. I have taken so many risks since 1990, but I can't do it anymore."

Emon Anwar recalled how brutal his time as a stuntman was, as he no longer works in the profession.

"I had a miserable year and a half in this line of work. I got injured while doing a stunt for the movie 'Baazigar’. The actor I was supposed to jump and kick on the street moved away unexpectedly, causing me to lose my balance. I fell, hit my head, and was unconscious for 30 minutes. This injury left me abnormal for a year and a half.

"My family bore the cost of my treatment. They [the employer] provided temporary care immediately after the injury, but I had to use whatever money I had earned for the rest of my treatment. I didn't work as a stuntman after that. Now, I direct or work as an artist."

(Photos are from personal collections of stuntmen interviewed for this report]

[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi and Sheikh Fariha Bristy]