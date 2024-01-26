    বাংলা

    Mattel is bringing 'Bob the Builder' to the big screen

    This is is the latest in a number of film and television projects Mattel announced following the success of the Warner Bros ‘Barbie’ movie

    Danielle BroadwayReuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 06:47 AM

    Renowned toy company, Mattel, is embarking on its latest toy-inspired film project, “Bob the Builder,” the brand’s first animated theatrical movie.

    The movie stars “In the Heights” actor Anthony Ramos as the voice of Roberto, “Bob,” who travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. There, he tackles various issues around the island and learns the true meaning of building as he experiences Caribbean-Latin culture.

    Mattel has tapped Colombian-American writer Felipe Vargas to develop the story in collaboration with Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of the animation studio ShadowMachine.

    "Bob the Builder" is the latest in a number of film and television projects Mattel announced following the success of the Warner Bros “Barbie” movie, which had box office sales that earned over $1.4 billion.

    Other upcoming projects include the Netflix animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revolution," centred on Mattel’s “He-Man” franchise, and a live-action “Polly Pocket" film, directed by “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and based on the tiny 1980’s dolls by Mattel.

    Mattel Films is also developing projects based on other popular toy lines, including American Girl, Hot Wheels, Magic Ball, Barney and more.

    The “Bob the Builder” movie is based on the early 2000’s British animated children’s series of the same name created by “PAW Patrol” writer Keith Chapman for Hit Entertainment and Hot Animation. The television show, centred on the namesake contractor and his friends, ran for 12 seasons.

    Mattel purchased Hit, which owned the rights to "Bob the Builder," "Thomas & Friends" and other preschool properties, in 2011 for $680 million.

    Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, said in a statement she hoped the project would introduce the character to new audiences.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka International Trade Fair set for Jan 21 kick off after delay over election
    Dhaka International Trade Fair to kick off on Jan 21
    A total of 330 stalls will be featured in the month-long fair
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia
    A Baby Yoda toy from Mattel is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, February 21, 2020.
    Baby Yoda heads to big screen in new 'Star Wars' movie
    The first feature film inspired by "The Mandalorian" series will start production this year
    "Barbie" movie adverts are seen during the film's first screening at VOX Cinemas, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug 10, 2023.
    Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success
    Margot Robbie-starrer ‘Barbie’ recorded the biggest opening of the year, which Mattel in October said was expected to contribute over $125 million

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps