Dev Patel's debut film 'Monkey Man' a crash course in multitasking

British actor Dev Patel makes his feature film directorial debut with "Monkey Man", an action thriller he also co-wrote, produced and stars in.

A revenge tale set in a fictional Indian city, the film is inspired by the Hindu deity Hanuman, who takes the form of a monkey and symbolises strength and courage.

It sees Patel's character Kid use his street smarts and fighting skills to take down the town's powerful elite who caused him a childhood trauma and who take advantage of the poor and the vulnerable.

The script was some 12 years in the making, said Patel, 33. Once the film went into production in India, it was shut down by the COVID pandemic and the set eventually relocated to a small island in Indonesia.

"It was a very chaotic process. There's just not enough hours in the day to do all of it," said Patel, premiering the movie in London on Monday.

"The borders closed on us, so every tailor, lighting guy, cameraman, anyone that was off camera ended up getting in front of the camera with a speaking part. It was just a process of force and adapting at every angle."