Mosfilm studio turns 100 as Russian cinema plugs gap left by West

Mosfilm, the state-owned giant of Soviet and Russian cinema that produced classic films such as "Battleship Potemkin" and "Solaris", marks its centenary on Tuesday, and its director general says it is well set up to prosper in the future.

Karen Shakhnazarov, at the helm of Mosfilm for more than 25 years, says the standoff between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine should benefit Russian filmmakers.

While some Western movies are still shown in Russian cinemas, often long after their theatrical release elsewhere, domestic movies have become increasingly important to box office earnings.

"It's a gift for us," Shakhnazarov told Reuters at the sprawling Mosfilm complex on the outskirts of Moscow, referring to the drop in the number of Western films featuring in Russian cinemas.

He was one of the leading cultural figures in Russia to publicly endorse what the Kremlin calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine soon after it began.