Bangladesh to hire 68,390 teachers for private institutions

The Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority or NTRCA has published the fourth circular to hire 68,390 teachers for private secondary and higher-secondary institutions.

The teachers will be appointed under the government’s Monthly Pay Order scheme at schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions, according to an NTRCA notice issued on Wednesday.

Among the vacant posts, 31,508 are at schools and colleges across the country while 36,882 at madrasas, business management and technical institutions.