Bangladesh to hire 68,390 teachers for private institutions

The Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority or NTRCA has published the fourth circular to hire 68,390 teachers for private secondary and higher-secondary institutions.
The teachers will be appointed under the government’s Monthly Pay Order scheme at schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions, according to an NTRCA notice issued on Wednesday.
Among the vacant posts, 31,508 are at schools and colleges across the country while 36,882 at madrasas, business management and technical institutions.
The candidates are asked to start applying on Dec 29.
As per the notice, a candidate’s age should be 35 years or less as of Mar 25, 2020.
This is the biggest teacher recruitment notice in the country’s private educational institutions.
On Mar 30 last year, NTRCA published the third recruitment notice for 54,304 vacant posts.
The notice came amid protests by a group of people, who are certified and registered for recruitment, for jobs.
They blocked Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection on Wednesday.
Bangladesh has 40,000 NTRCA certificate holders who are yet to be appointed despite 90,000 vacant posts for teachers, said Amir Hossain, a representative of the protesters.
The protesters gathered at the major thoroughfare around 11:30am on Wednesday and left the area some five hours later.
GM Yasin, a leader of the protesters, said Education Minister Dipu Moni gave them her word that she will sit down with the protesters for talks on Dec 28 or Dec 29.