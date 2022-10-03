Education system grapples with private tuition being preferred over schooling

An alleyway of Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur has become a hotspot for thousands of students who take lessons from hundreds of private tutors from the capital’s prestigious schools.

The students are mostly from different branches of Ideal School and College, National Ideal School and College, and Motijheel Govt Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools. The teachers exercise giving these lessons privately in batches.

Besides Shahjahanpur, similar sights of parents bringing their children to private tutors before and after school can be seen around the famed schools of the city.

Many students find their studies in these private coaching centres are more important than what they learn in their classrooms, while parents, unsure of the assurances provided by schools, cannot but rely on these private lessons and end up piling pressure on their monthly expenditures.

Students from the second to fifth grades of Ideal School visit Butterfly Kindergarten, which is used by teachers of their school for private coaching, in Shahjahanpur and say studying there helps them “complete their syllabi”.