House, flat to be costlier as government imposes fresh taxes

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 includes an increase in taxes and duties in some sectors which will push up the construction cost for houses and flats, according to the Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled a Tk 7.6 trillion budget for the new fiscal year on Thursday.

The minister proposed an increase in the tax rate at source ‘rationally’ during land registration in areas under and outside the jurisdiction of RAJUK (Dhaka) and CDA (Chattogram). He also proposed raising the duties on cement and other construction materials.