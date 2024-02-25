Bangladesh's daily gas supply falls short by 1,000 mmcf: state minister

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has revealed that Bangladesh is currently facing a gas shortfall of almost 1,000 million cubic feet per day compared to the national demand.

The country is extracting about 2,050 million cubic feet of gas daily, whereas the demand stands at around 4,000 million cubic feet per day, he told parliament on Sunday.

Around 800-900 million cubic feet of imported LNG, along with domestically produced gas, are being channelled into the national grid to reduce the deficit, according to Hamid.

To address the ongoing and future gas demand, the state minister said the government has initiated drilling activities for 48 different wells, aiming to complete them by 2025.