ADB revises down FY24 GDP forecast for Bangladesh, sees inflation easing

The Asian Development Bank has revised down the economic growth for Bangladesh in 2023-24 fiscal year, but said inflation is expected to ease in the coming months.

The growth forecast for South Asia is revised up to 5.7 percent in 2023 mainly on higher-than-expected growth in India for the July–September quarter, the regional lender said in its latest Asian Development Outlook on Tuesday.

Growth forecasts for the subregion for 2024 are maintained at 6 percent, despite downward revisions in the forecasts for Bangladesh and Maldives.

The 2024 growth projections for the subregion’s other economies are unchanged.