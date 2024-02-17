Bangladesh to launch PMI index to measure economic trends in manufacturing

Bangladesh is preparing to launch a Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI to assess the dynamics of the economy more accurately.

The PMI is used to determine the direction of economic trends in a country's manufacturing and service sectors.

Data will be collected from 500 institutions across the country monthly, and following analysis, the PMI index will be released at the start of each month, M Masrur Reaz, the chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB), announced during a press conference at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry office in Dhaka’s Motijheel on Saturday.

The first PMI index of the country is expected to be published in May.