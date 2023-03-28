More food shortages could add to Britain's price pressure

'EMPTY SHELVES'

"There are real risks that empty shelves may become more commonplace," Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, said.

The union, which expects 2023 UK production of salad ingredients to hit its lowest level since records began in 1985, had warned for months about the danger of excluding horticulture from a government scheme that provides help to companies struggling with energy costs.

Ward said margins in fresh produce were traditionally around 1-2%, but this year they have turned negative due to high energy, fuel and labour costs.

For many retailers, the ability to avoid shortages will depend on how they fare in sourcing produce overseas.

That can be complicated by UK supermarkets' practice of setting prices for the whole season, while their European Union rivals are more flexible, one grower, who also imports and packs goods, told Reuters.

Britain's departure from the bloc has also played a part, with increased paperwork discouraging drivers from making the trip to the UK, which could also explain why supermarket shelves in continental Europe remain generally well stocked.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents the major food retailers, said supermarkets were confident about the resilience of food supply chains, particularly with the approaching UK growing season.

But smaller retailers are under pressure.

Engin Ozcelik, a former industry buyer who now runs a food store in North London and acts as a consultant to others, said they were buying less produce after tomatoes on the vine went from a typical price of 7 pounds ($8.59) a box to 25 pounds a box.

He said shoppers who once reined-in spending in the final week before payday were now cutting back by the middle of the month.

The grower who spoke to Reuters, and who asked not to be named, said there was too much focus on food inflation and not enough on the strength of the whole system.

"But if we've got no product on the shelf then inflation doesn't matter. We've got to learn from that."