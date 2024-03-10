India widens inquiry into public debt issue subscriptions

India's financial market regulator and its central bank are widening an investigation into how merchant banks manage retail subscriptions in public debt issues, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred JM Financial from taking new mandates this week, saying it had found that funds from connected entities were used to inflate subscriptions and provide an assured exit to investors.

JM Financial said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday that it will fully cooperate with SEBI in its investigations.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), meanwhile, has told JM Financial's non-banking unit to stop any form of financing against shares and debentures, including loans to customers to subscribe to initial public offerings (IPOs).