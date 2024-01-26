UK-Canada trade: Talks stall as Britain toughens approach

DEMANDING TOO MUCH

Since Britain left the EU's trading sphere at the end of 2020, it has been under pressure to make progress towards its ambition of becoming an independent trading nation - one of the main advantages of Brexit according to its supporters - without making too many concessions to speed up deals.

Former PM Johnson was accused of selling out Britain's farmers by signing up to a meat import quota in an FTA with Australia which his environment minister at the time subsequently described as "not actually a very good deal."

Sunak has emphasised that he is prepared to take his time in any trade talks to get the right agreement.

Ministers have stressed it is the deal not the date that matters in protracted, ongoing FTA talks with India.

Last year Sunak told farmers that "British farming and British produce simply cannot be an afterthought" in negotiations.

"Without exception, we will continue to protect food standards in the UK under all existing and future Free Trade agreements," he said.

"There will be no chlorine-washed chicken and no hormone-treated beef on the UK market. Not now, not ever."

That was attempt to allay concerns from farmers and consumers over the quality of meat imports, especially from North America, although US President Joe Biden's administration had already paused all FTA talks.

On Friday, Britain's National Farmers' Union applauded Sunak for sticking to his stance with a "difficult" but "right" decision to walk away from talks with Canada.

"On products such as beef and cheese, Canada was demanding too much and offering too little, therefore preventing progress to the benefit of both countries," NFU President Minette Batters said.