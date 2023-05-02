    বাংলা

    Food pushes Pakistan inflation to record 36.4% in April

    The South Asian country's rural areas recorded food inflation of 40.2%, the statistics bureau told Reuters

    Ariba ShahidReuters
    Published : 2 May 2023, 02:05 PM
    Updated : 2 May 2023, 02:05 PM

    Pakistan inflation rose to a record 36.4% in the year to April driven mainly by food prices, the highest rate in South Asia and up from March's 35.4%, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

    Pakistan's rural areas recorded food inflation of 40.2%, the bureau told Reuters. Food inflation for both rural and urban areas reached 48.1%, the highest since FY16 when the bureau started recording the categories separately.

    Prices rose 2.4% in April from March, the bureau said in a press release.

    "The higher reading was expected over the hyperinflation in the food segment," said Amreen Soorani, head of research at JS Capital, a Karachi based investment company.

    "While the trend may continue for a couple of months more, the base effect is likely to kick in from June-2023, slowing the pace."

    The finance ministry said headline inflation was expected to remain at elevated levels in the months to come, despite contractionary monetary policy by the central bank.

    Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months with an acute balance of payments crisis while talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout have not been successful.

    The country has taken measures to try to secure the funding, including removing caps on the exchange rate, resulting in a depreciating currency, increasing taxes, removing subsidies and raising key interest rates to a record high of 21%.

    The finance ministry said a successful completion of talks with the IMF will eventually attract more capital inflows, stabilise the exchange rate and alleviate inflationary pressures.

    Persistently high inflation has resulted in major lifestyle and consumption changes, with a greater number of people seeking help.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan raises key rate to record 21%
    Food, beverage, and transportation prices have all surged more than 45%, putting pressure on household budgets and leaving many desperate
    A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2017.
    Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation
    Annual food inflation in March was at 47.1% and 50.2% for urban and rural areas respectively, the statistics bureau said
    African elephant Noor Jahan, 17, who is unwell, rests on a sand pile, at a zoo in Karachi, Pakistan April 14, 2023.
    Pakistan zoo elephant dies amid concern over treatment
    Noor Jehan was only 17. She was an African elephant whose average lifespan is 60 to 70 years
    Customers buy medicine from a medical supply store in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 9, 2023.
    Pakistan hikes drug prices by 20%
    The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association criticised the increase, which it said was way lower than it had expected

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury