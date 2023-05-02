Food pushes Pakistan inflation to record 36.4% in April

Pakistan's rural areas recorded food inflation of 40.2%, the bureau told Reuters. Food inflation for both rural and urban areas reached 48.1%, the highest since FY16 when the bureau started recording the categories separately.

Prices rose 2.4% in April from March, the bureau said in a press release.

"The higher reading was expected over the hyperinflation in the food segment," said Amreen Soorani, head of research at JS Capital, a Karachi based investment company.

"While the trend may continue for a couple of months more, the base effect is likely to kick in from June-2023, slowing the pace."