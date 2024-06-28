Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 28, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Inflation in Japan's capital accelerates, keeps BOJ rate hike prospects

Core inflation in Japan's capital accelerated in June on rising fuel bills and the boost to import costs from a weak yen

Inflation in Japan's capital accelerates
A woman looks at items at a shop in Tokyo, Japan, March 24, 2023. REUTERS

Leika Kihara

Reuters

Published : 28 Jun 2024, 08:11 AM

Updated : 28 Jun 2024, 08:11 AM

Related Stories
Read More
Nokia to acquire Infinera in $2.3 billion deal
Nokia to acquire Infinera in $2.3 billion deal
bdnews24.com’s Rakib dies at 27
bdnews24.com’s Rakib dies at 27
IMF’s third tranche takes reserves past $26.5bn
IMF’s third tranche takes reserves past $26.5bn
Kenya clashes and Bolivia's failed coup show perils of economic hardship
Kenya clashes and Bolivia's failed coup show perils of economic hardship
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More