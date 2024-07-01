Meteorologist say heavy rainfall will continue until Jul 5 or 6

Rains likely to batter Bangladesh throughout the week

The early monsoon rain of Asharh, the first month of the rainy season in the Bangla calendar, may continue throughout the week, Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast.

Meteorologist Manowar Hossain told bdnews24.com on Sunday evening, "The low-pressure system created in the Bay of Bengal is no longer present."

“However, heavy rainfall will continue in some parts of the country until Jul 5 or 6. Maritime ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3,” he added.

The BMD forecast for the next 72 hours says: "The monsoon wind is active over Bangladesh and remains strong over the northern Bay of Bengal."

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy rains expected in some areas across the country.

Tetulia, Panchagarh, recorded the highest rainfall at 182 mm in the last 24 hours. Feni received 118 mm, Cox's Bazar 102 mm, and Mongla in Bagerhat 65 mm. Besides, Light to moderate rainfall was also observed in various parts of the country, according to the BMD.

The highest temperature recorded is 35 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, and the lowest temperature recorded is 23.8 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

Rainfall intensity classifications: Light (1-10 mm), Moderate (11-22 mm), Moderately Heavy (23-43 mm), Heavy (44-88 mm), Very Heavy (>88 mm).

SHORT-TERM FLOOD THREAT

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Water Development Board has warned that heavy rainfall and runoff from upstream hills could increase water levels in rivers, posing a flood risk.

Sarder Uday Raihan, executive engineer of the WDB, said over the next 48 hours, the water levels of the Surma, Kushiyara, Old Surma, and Shari-Goyain in the northeastern region are rising rapidly.

This could result in short-term flooding in certain low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj, he added.