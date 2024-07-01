Fare adjustments remain uncertain as metro rail VAT exemption expires

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, or DMTCL, has not disclosed plans for the first day of the new fiscal year following the expiry of VAT exemption on metro rail tickets.

Questions also remain over how commuters without a metro rail pass will pay in loose change for single travel tickets.

The government’s special order granting VAT exemption on metro rail fares expired on Sunday, the last day of FY 2023-24.

Mohammad Hasmat Ali, NBR first secretary of VAT policy, told http://bdnews24.com that beginning Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year, a 15 percent VAT will be imposed on metro rail services and tickets as the exemption expires.

"Since no new directive has been issued by the NBR, VAT will be implemented on metro rail fares from tomorrow [Monday] as per the previous decision," he added.

However, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique has not yet confirmed whether passengers will incur additional costs, and if so, how they will pay the VAT.

He told http://bdnews24.com on Sunday, "We sent a proposal to the NBR but have not received any response yet. We have no further information until we receive a response."

When asked about the possibility of increased fares starting Monday, he declined to comment further.

He did not elaborate on the content of the letter sent to the NBR.

It is also unclear how the VAT in fractions will be paid.

It will be possible to charge the travellers fractions, such as Tk 34.5 instead of the previous rate of Tk 30, if they have an MRT pass because the fare will be deducted from their balance without any cash transaction.

But in case of single travel, it will be extremely difficult for a customer to pay the sum since Tk 0.50 coins are unavailable now while Tk 2 and 5 notes or coins are also rare.

The metro rail ticket vending machines at the stations have not yet been programmed to return Tk 5 or Tk 2, let alone Tk 0.50.

And they often refuse service when they run out of changes.