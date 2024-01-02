Bangladesh's inward remittances rise 17% in December

Bangladesh has maintained the upward trajectory of remittance inflows, raking in nearly $1.99 billion in December, a year-on-year increase of 17.07 percent. It was the highest in a single month since the start of the fiscal year in June.

In December 2022, Bangladesh received nearly $1.7 billion in remittances.

The country has taken in $10.79 billion in remittances in the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the update provided by Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday. It was a $305 million, or 2.9 percent, jump from the $10.49 billion over the same period in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Bangladesh began 2023 with an increase in remittance inflows, according to central bank data. But it declined in February.

It fluctuated in the following months before the foreign exchange situation stabilised near the end of fiscal year 2022-23. Bangladesh ended the year with remittances totalling $21.61 billion, a 2.75 percent increase year-on-year.

That trend seems to have continued into the current fiscal year.

However, the July to December period was not without its issues.