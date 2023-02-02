Bangladesh receives $476.2m in first tranche of IMF loan

The International Monetary Fund has released the first tranche of $476.2 million of the $4.7 billion loans it approved for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said the funds were transferred to the central bank’s account in the Federal Reserve Bank of the US on Thursday.

The IMF would release the second instalment as per the schedule, he said.

The IMF Executive Board approved the loans for Bangladesh at the request of the government on Monday, helping the country build a buffer against depleting foreign currency reserves.