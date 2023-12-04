Banks in Bangladesh fight dollar crisis with high remittance rate

The authorities pushed the dollar price Tk 0.50 down for the first time on Nov 23, citing the shrinking gap in balance and trade deficits in current accounts. The prices dropped another Tk 0.25 after six days.

After two rounds of devaluation, the dollar buying rate was fixed at a maximum of Tk 109.75 and while the rate at sale was set at a Tk 110.25 maximum. The prices were supposed to take effect from Dec 3, but it never happened, according to those involved.

Despite the drop in dollar price, the existing dollar supply crunch would not end soon, believes Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of the Mutual Trust Bank.

"We need a week to see the impact of the price drop. It will be evident only when transactions are done according to the rate. For the next few days, the transactions will follow the old rate," he said.

Due to the supply crunch, banks are buying remittance dollars at the rate of Tk 122, some bankers said.

“Many banks are receiving remittances at Tk 122-123, as they have some prior commitments. We may know about the situation with the new rate after hours on Sunday,” he said.

Bangladesh Bank has been controlling the import of dollars since July 2022 after the foreign currency market turned volatile. It has also directed the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BFEDA) to fix the dollar rate and make it market-oriented.

Both organisations have continued to fix the dollar exchange rate in consultation with the Bangladesh Bank since then. But the rates decided by these organisations were rarely followed.

EXPATS GET BETTER REMITTANCE RATE

The government gives a 2.5 percent incentive on incoming remittance. The ABB and BAFEDA can provide another 2.5 percent incentive. As per the current dollar exchange rate, the remittance dollar should cost not more than Tk 115.

Hasan Ahmed, a migrant worker in the United Arab Emirates, said he remitted through an exchange house at a rate of Tk 122.92.

To send Tk 35,000 to Bangladesh through Western Union, he had to deposit Tk 87.88 dinar in a Kuwait bank. The exchange rate was Tk 398.27 per dinar.

His family in Bangladesh received another Tk 875 from a private bank as the 2.5 percent incentive on top of the transfer of Tk 35,000.

Abed Sarkar, another migrant working living in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, said he remitted money at a rate of 122.50. His family in Bangladesh received money on Thursday through the mobile app of the Alinma Bank, a Saudi private Bank. They received Tk 121.50 per dollar.